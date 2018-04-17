The Indians are donating one of the team's 62 playoff shares from last season toward Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico, according to Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com.

The team donated $18,400 of the $36,782.74 playoff share to Nuestra Escuela, a high school in Caguas, on Monday, according to cleveland.com. Shortstop Francisco Lindor grew up in Caguas before moving to the United States, and presented the donation check to student leaders at his old grade school in Gurabo, according to cleveland.com. The donation will allow the school to reinstate its sports programs, purchase new equipment and improve the athletic field, according to cleveland.com.

Cleveland will donate the remainder of the playoff share to Extra Bases, Inc., a non-profit founded by former player Carlos Delgado, according to cleveland.com. From there, all of the money will be given to Albergue Jesus de Nazareth, a home for abused children in Mayaguez, to help rebuild the baseball field and get new equipment for the facility, according to cleveland.com. Catcher Roberto Perez, who is from Mayaguez, will present a check to Delgado during Cleveland's two-game series in San Juan against the Twins, according to cleveland.com.

Additionally, according to cleveland.com, the Indians' wives association donated $4,000 to Casa Protegida de Burgo, Puerto Rico's oldest institution for abused women.

On Monday, Twins starter Jose Berrios visited a children's hospital in San Juan and outfielder Eddie Rosario went to a clinic in his hometown of Guayama, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. Berrios is scheduled to start Wednesday in Hiram Bithorn Stadium, and according to Reynolds, Berrios will join Javier Vazquez as the only other Puerto Rican pitcher to start a regular-season MLB game in the stadium.