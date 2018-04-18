Slugger Jose Bautista, Braves Agree to Minor League Deal

Under the deal announced Wednesday, Bautista would receive a $1 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man major league roster.

By Associated Press
April 18, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) — Six-time All-Star Jose Bautista and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a minor league contract. 

Under the deal announced Wednesday, Bautista would receive a $1 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man major league roster. He will report to the Braves extended spring training complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to work himself into game condition while playing third base.

The 37-year-old Bautista earned $18 million under a one-year deal with Toronto last season and became a free agent. He went unsigned over the winter after batting .203 with 23 homers and 63 RBIs.

Bautista has hit at least 22 homers the last eight seasons, including a career-best 54 for the Blue Jays in 2010. He has four seasons with at least 100 RBIs, though his production dipped significantly the last two years.

Still, the signing is a low-risk move by the Braves to bolster their lineup, which currently has Ryan Flaherty at third base. Flaherty is off to a surprising start, hitting an NL-leading .354 through 14 games, but his career average is .221.

