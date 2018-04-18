As much of the country has dealt with extreme, unpredictable and outright bizarre weather this April, MLB games keep getting postponed.

Some teams, such as the Twins and White Sox, missed three days straight of baseball due to unplayable conditions.

The Tigers lead the pack with six postponements, while the Cubs sit just behind with five games postponed.

According to The Associated Press, the total for this season "matched 2007 for the most weather-related postponements through April since Major League Baseball started keeping records in 1986." While there were 26 postponements through April in 2007, one was caused by the death of St. Louis pitcher Josh Hancock.

With just under two weeks still to go this month, the number is likely to rise.

Take a look at all the games that have been postponed and each team's full count below.

Here's all the Postponed Games

March 29: Pirates at Tigers due to inclement weather @ Comerica Park with March 30 makeup date

March 29: Nationals at Reds due to inclement weather @ Great American Ball Park with March 30 makeup date

March 31: Pirates at Tigers due to inclement weather​ @ Comerica Park with April 1 makeup date

April 1: White Sox at Royals due to cold @ Kauffman Stadium with April 28 makeup date

April 2: Phillies at Mets due to snow @ Citi Field with July 9 makeup date

April 2: Rays at Yankees due to snow @ Yankee Stadium with April 3 makeup date

April 3: Cubs at Reds due to rain @ Great American Ball Park with May 19 makeup date ​

April 4: Royals at Tigers due to inclement weather​ @ Comerica Park with April 20 makeup date

April 6: Dodgers at Giants due to rain @ AT&T Park with April 28 makeup date

April 8: Mariners at Twins due to inclement weather @ Target Field with May 14 makeup

April 9: Pirates at Cubs due to inclement weather @ Wrigley Field with April 10 makeup date

April 13: White Sox at Twins due to inclement weather @Target Field with June 5 makeup date

April 14: White Sox at Twins due to inclement weather @Target Field with Sept. 28 makeup date

April 14: Yankees at Tigers due to inclement weather​ @Comerica Park with April 15 scheduled makeup date

April 14: Blue Jays at Indians due to rain @ Progressive Field with May 3 makeup date ​

April 15: Blue Jays at Indians due to inclement weather @ Progressive Field with May 3 makeup date ​

April 15: White Sox at Twins due to snow @Target Field​ with Aug. 20 makeup date

April 15: Yankees at Tigers due to inclement weather​ @Comerica Park with June 4 makeup date

April 15: Yankees at Tigers due to inclement weather​ @Comerica Park with June 4 makeup (Original April 14 makeup was also April 15)

April 15: Braves at Cubs due to inclement weather​ @ Wrigley Field with May 14 makeup date

April 15: Angels at Royals due to inclement weather @Kauffman Stadium with June 25 makeup date

April 16: Royals at Blue Jays due to venue @ Rogers Centre with April 17 makeup date

April 16: Orioles at Red Sox due to rain @ Fenway Park with May 17 makeup date

April 16: Cardinals at Cubs due to inclement weather @Wrigley Field with July 21 makeup date

April 18: Cardinals at Cubs due to inclement weather @Wrigley Field with April 19 makeup date​

Each Team's Total Games Postponed

Angels: 1 game

Blue Jays: 3 games

Braves: 1 game

Cardinals: 2 games

Cubs: 5 games

Dodgers: 1 game

Giants: 1 game

Indians: 2 games

Mariners: 1 game

Mets: 1 game

Nationals: 1 game

Orioles: 1 game

Pirates: 3 games

Phillies: 1 game

Rays: 1 game

Reds: 2 games

Red Sox: 1 game

Royals: 4 games

Tigers: 6 games

Twins: 4 games

White Sox: 4 games

Yankees: 4 games