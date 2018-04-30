Even though Boston Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly is suspended for six games after inspiring a brawl against the Yankees in April, he was still at Fenway Park during the team's 4-3 win over the Rays on Sunday.

Except, Kelly wasn't in the bullpen, or the clubhouse, or even in a suite. He was in the stands, taking in the game just like any other fan.

"I was in the suite, and we weren't getting any runs, and we were losing, so I moved and went out to the bleachers. We got a couple of runs," Kelly told Boston's WEEI. "I moved to another location, and that didn't work, so I moved to the Sam Adams Party Deck, and we ended up getting the runs. Then I watched the rest, when Craig [Kimbrel] came in, from the State Street Pavilion. I had to change locations. I was getting superstitious."

Kelly began serving his suspension on Thursday and can return on Wednesday, but he doesn't appear to be too upset.