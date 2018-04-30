Red Sox Reliever Joe Kelly Takes in Game From Stands After Suspension

Kelly spent his Sunday roaming around Fenway Park.

By Nihal Kolur
April 30, 2018

Even though Boston Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly is suspended for six games after inspiring a brawl against the Yankees in April, he was still at Fenway Park during the team's 4-3 win over the Rays on Sunday.

Except, Kelly wasn't in the bullpen, or the clubhouse, or even in a suite. He was in the stands, taking in the game just like any other fan.

"I was in the suite, and we weren't getting any runs, and we were losing, so I moved and went out to the bleachers. We got a couple of runs," Kelly told Boston's WEEI. "I moved to another location, and that didn't work, so I moved to the Sam Adams Party Deck, and we ended up getting the runs. Then I watched the rest, when Craig [Kimbrel] came in, from the State Street Pavilion. I had to change locations. I was getting superstitious."

Kelly began serving his suspension on Thursday and can return on Wednesday, but he doesn't appear to be too upset.

"There are no bad seats. There are literally no bad seats," Kelly told WEEI. "I sat way far away, and everything looked good. I'm like, 'I can watch the game here.' It's not that far away. It's a good point of view everywhere."

The Kansas City Royals come to Boston for a three game set on Monday, and Kelly may be seen across the ballpark again.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)