Giants Pitcher Johnny Cueto on DL with Elbow Inflammation

Righthander Johnny Cueto has been put on the 10-day disabled list by the San Francisco because of inflammation in his pitching elbow.

By Associated Press
May 01, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Righthander Johnny Cueto has been put on the 10-day disabled list by the San Francisco because of inflammation in his pitching elbow, and the Giants said left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been cleared to resume throwing.

Cueto leads the major leagues with a 0.84 ERA. The two-time All-Star is 3-0 in five starts with 26 strikeouts in 32 innings. He was on the DL from April 7-17 with a sprained left ankle.

Bumgarner broke the pinkie on his left hand in the team’s final spring training game and is at least a month from returning. Right-hander Jeff Samardzija began the season on the disabled list because of a pectoral strain.

Bumgarner was given clearance to throw off flat ground this weekend. The 2014 World Series MVP met in Arizona with Dr. Donald Sheridan, who inserted three pins into Bumgarner’s pitching hand after the left-hander was hit by a line drive.

Left-hander Andrew Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

