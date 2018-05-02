WATCH: Sammy Sosa Discusses Rift With Cubs Ownership in Rare Interview

Sammy Sosa on possible return to Chicago: I'd come back for the fans. I owe those people something."

By Scooby Axson
May 02, 2018

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa says he has no problems with the team's ownership and wants to be welcomed back to the franchise where he spent 13 seasons 

Sosa recently spoke with NBC Sports Chicago about his career.

Sosa and the Cubs have been at odds since his retirement over the rumor involving performance-enhancing drug use.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has said that Sosa needs to “put everything on the table” regarding his alleged PED use.

"Players of that era owe us a little bit of honesty, too. I feel like the only way to turn this page is just to put everything on the table. That’s the way I feel," Ricketts aaid at a panel discussion in January.

Sosa said he isn't looking for a job with the Cubs and is comfortable continuing in his career as a businessman.

"The ownership they have to understand that I’m a humble man, I’m not a man to have ego, when I was playing I was a little bit because I was focused on what I was trying to do," Sosa said. "But right now I’m gonna be 50 years old. I’m a granddaddy, I'm a grandparent, so things change. So if I made a mistake, I don’t have to say that but if I made a mistake, I didn't want to offend any body I don’t have a problem with that, I’m sorry because you know, I was in my zone."

"If one day I come back to Chicago, I'd come back for the fans," Sosa said. "I owe those people something," Sosa added.

Sosa finished his career with 609 home runs and had three seasons with at least 60 home runs.

He received only 7.8% of the vote for the Hall of Fame in his sixth year on the ballot.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)