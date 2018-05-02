Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa says he has no problems with the team's ownership and wants to be welcomed back to the franchise where he spent 13 seasons

Sosa recently spoke with NBC Sports Chicago about his career.

Sosa and the Cubs have been at odds since his retirement over the rumor involving performance-enhancing drug use.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has said that Sosa needs to “put everything on the table” regarding his alleged PED use.

"Players of that era owe us a little bit of honesty, too. I feel like the only way to turn this page is just to put everything on the table. That’s the way I feel," Ricketts aaid at a panel discussion in January.

Sosa said he isn't looking for a job with the Cubs and is comfortable continuing in his career as a businessman.

"The ownership they have to understand that I’m a humble man, I’m not a man to have ego, when I was playing I was a little bit because I was focused on what I was trying to do," Sosa said. "But right now I’m gonna be 50 years old. I’m a granddaddy, I'm a grandparent, so things change. So if I made a mistake, I don’t have to say that but if I made a mistake, I didn't want to offend any body I don’t have a problem with that, I’m sorry because you know, I was in my zone."

"If one day I come back to Chicago, I'd come back for the fans," Sosa said. "I owe those people something," Sosa added.

Sosa finished his career with 609 home runs and had three seasons with at least 60 home runs.

He received only 7.8% of the vote for the Hall of Fame in his sixth year on the ballot.