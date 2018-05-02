Rockies Send Rookie Noel Cuevas on Coffee Run in Full Uniform

Cuevas and two of his teammates visited a Wrigleyville Starbucks.

By Jenna West
May 02, 2018

Before Wednesday afternoon's game against the Cubs, Rockies rookie Noel Cuevas was sent by his teammates on a coffee run in full uniform.

Cuevas visited a Wrigleyville Starbucks just down the street from the Friendly Confines. Teammates Daniel Castro and Harrison Musgrave accompanied Cuevas as he pushed a cart down the street to transport the large order.

The rookie brought back 26 cups of coffee to his team, costing him $111.55. 

Cuevas, 26, recently made his major league debut when the Rockies called him up on April 22. He's currently batting .278 through eight games this season.

You can follow the Rockies-Cubs game today here.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)