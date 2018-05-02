Before Wednesday afternoon's game against the Cubs, Rockies rookie Noel Cuevas was sent by his teammates on a coffee run in full uniform.

Cuevas visited a Wrigleyville Starbucks just down the street from the Friendly Confines. Teammates Daniel Castro and Harrison Musgrave accompanied Cuevas as he pushed a cart down the street to transport the large order.

The rookie brought back 26 cups of coffee to his team, costing him $111.55.

Cuevas, 26, recently made his major league debut when the Rockies called him up on April 22. He's currently batting .278 through eight games this season.

.@noelcuevas56, escorted by Daniel Castro and @hmusky15, had to do a coffee run in Wrigleyville this morning...in full uniform. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/o2aZ9S1x2L — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 2, 2018

