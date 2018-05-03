The Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera broke up Julio Teheran's no-hitter with a double in the bottom of the seventh on Thursday afternoon.

Teheran was pitching a no-hitter through six innings. The double with two outs started an attempted Mets' comeback, before Teheran escaped a bases-loaded situation with no runs to his name.

Teheran has six strikeouts, two hits and two walks. He has thrown 96 pitches, 65 of which are strikes.

He also has two hits of his own on the day, along with an RBI sac-fly.

The 27-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and is 1–1 on the season.

Atlanta leads 11–0.

