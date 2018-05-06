New York Yankees rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres smoked a three-run home run to center in the ninth inning on Sunday, giving the Bronx Bombers a 7–4 win and a sweep of the Cleveland Indians.

It was the 21-year-old's only hit of the game after striking out twice and flying out to center in his previous at-bats.

The Yankees have now won 15 of 16 games for the first time since September 1980.

WALK IT OFF GLEYBER!



A three-run BOMB by Baby Bomber @TorresGleyber gives the Yankees a come-from-behind, walk-off, 7-4 win! #GleyberGood #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/zdtWKWta0T — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 6, 2018

Trailing 4–3 entering the ninth inning, Aaron Hicks doubled to center, and scored on Neil Walker's double down the right field line.

After Miguel Andujar grounded to third, Giancarlo Stanton was intentionally walked.

On a 3–2 count, Torres took Dan Otero deep, giving the Yankees the win.