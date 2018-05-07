New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia says if the team wins the World Series this year, he will likely end his playing career.

“I want one more parade and pretty sure that will be it,’’ Sabathia told The New York Post. “I thought I had it last year. That’s what you play for. “But you got to get it first."

The Yankees haven't won the World Series since 2009.

Last season, they came one game from the Fall Classic, losing in seven games to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

"You always want that feeling. It feels like 20 seasons [ago]," Sabathia said of the 2009 title. “That’s all you play for.’

Sabathia, 37, is 2-0 with a 1.39 ERA in six starts the season for New York (24–10), who have won 15 of their last 16 games.