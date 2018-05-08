The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox renew their rivalry with a three-game series in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

This marks the first time since June 2, 2002 that the Yankees and Red Sox meet with the two best records in baseball.

Last season, Boston and New York finished first and second in the American League East for the first time in this decade. The two teams had not reached the same playoffs since 2009.

The Red Sox are 25–9. The Yankees are 24–10.

The Yankees will send their top three starters in Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia to the mound against the Red Sox. Neither of those starters has lost a game since April 18.

Boston will hand the ball over to Drew Pomeranz, David Price and Rick Porcello.

Here's how to watch the series below:

Tuesday, May 8

Game time: 7:05 p.m.

TV: YES Network (New York), NESN (Boston), MLB Network (Out of Market only)

Wednesday, May 9

Game time: 7:05 p.m.

TV channel: YES Network (New York), NESN (Boston), ESPN

Thursday, May 10

Game time: 7:05 p.m.

TV Channel: WPIX (New York), NESN (Boston), MLB Network (Out of Market Only)