Watch: Ninja Warrior Host Throws One of the Worst First Pitches This Season

Screenshot via @Akbar-gbaja

American Ninja Warrior co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila threw the ceremonial first pitch of the Phillies game on Thursday, and it didn't go so well.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 10, 2018

American Ninja Warrior co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila was invited to throw out the first pitch of the Phillies–Giants game on Thursday.

But it didn't go so well and the moment quickly went viral. 

Attempting a nice leg raise, Gbaja-Biamila ended up spiking the baseball. 

Gbaja-Biamila tried blaming it on the Phillies and tweeted that the baseball was deflated.  

Gbaja-Biamila is a former NFL defensive end, so it's safe to say his talents are on the gridiron instead of the mound. 

But his pitch reminded many of 50 cent's infamous throw.

The rapper's pitch is arguably one of the worst and baseball, and has even prompted the Mets to offer a second chance opportunity for him.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)