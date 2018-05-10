American Ninja Warrior co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila was invited to throw out the first pitch of the Phillies–Giants game on Thursday.

But it didn't go so well and the moment quickly went viral.

Attempting a nice leg raise, Gbaja-Biamila ended up spiking the baseball.

Gbaja-Biamila tried blaming it on the Phillies and tweeted that the baseball was deflated.

.@Phillies, I think somebody deflated my baseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Gj6nkU2ShN — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) May 10, 2018

Gbaja-Biamila is a former NFL defensive end, so it's safe to say his talents are on the gridiron instead of the mound.

But his pitch reminded many of 50 cent's infamous throw.

The rapper's pitch is arguably one of the worst and baseball, and has even prompted the Mets to offer a second chance opportunity for him.