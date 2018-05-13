Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano broke a bone in his right hand after being hit by a pitch during Sunday's game.

The team said he was diagnosed with a fractured fifth metacarpal bone on right hand, but did not say how long Cano would be out of action.

Cano was hit in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers by an 88 mph fastball from Tigers left-hander Blaine Hardy.

He left the game and was replaced in the lineup by infielder Andrew Romine.

Cano is batting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs this season for Seattle.