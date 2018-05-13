Watch: Francisco Lindor Wears Wrong Helmet At Plate

Of course, Lindor had his typical smile while exchanging helmets.

By Nihal Kolur
May 13, 2018

Francisco Lindor is a jokester. As he walked to home plate during the first inning of the Indians' matchup against Kansas City on Sunday, Lindor realized he had made one crucial mistake.

Facing left-hander Danny Duffy, Lindor, a switch hitter, was batting right-handed. Only, the shortstop wore his left-handed hitting helmet, which had a protective flap on the right side.

Of course, Lindor, in typical Francisco Lindor fashion, had a huge smile while exchanging helmets with the bat boy.

"I guess everybody was screaming at me," he said. "Everybody noticed but me. I had no idea. Once I went to the plate, I felt a little light. It comes to find out I didn't have any ear flap on the left side of my helmet."

"[Mike Moustakas] started screaming at me," Lindor said. "I looked at him. He touched his ear. I thought I had my earrings on, but I had the wrong helmet and the wrong leg guard. I had everything wrong."

Lindor ended up flying out in the at bat, but extended his 14-game hit streak later in the game.

Helmets with flaps on the side have been mandatory for batters since 1983.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)