Pirates' Jameson Taillon Willing to Have Teammates Pee on Him to Help With Cut

A true team player.

By Nihal Kolur
May 14, 2018

Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon didn't make it past three innings of his start against the Giants on Friday because of a serious cut on his middle finger. The Pirates went on to win the game 11-2 and Taillon was determined to not miss his next start.

In fact, he was so determined that he's willing to have his teammates pee on his injured finger to get health.

“I said if it helps, I’ll put a sign-up sheet and everyone can come and pee,” he said. “I don’t care. I just want it to go away.”

Taillon added, “If it helps, I would do it. I’m not scared, man. I just need to be out on the field.”

Apparently, this has been done before. Former Pirates pitcher Julian Tavarez peed on his own hand to help with a similar injury and Moises Alou and Jorge Posada also backed the strategy when dealing with blisters.

Hey, I'm not here to judge. I guess, in some way, Taillon is a true team player.

