Trevor Story broke up Lyles' perfect game with a one-out single.
Jordan Lyles' perfect game has been broken up by in the eighth inning by Trevor Story.
Story hit a one-out single to end Lyles' perfect no-hitter.
Lyles had thrown nine strikeouts and 72 total pitches through seven innings of work.
Heading into Tuesday's game, Lyles had pitched in 14 games this season and started one with a 3.28 ERA. He gave up 19 hits, 9 home runs and 8 walks in 24.2 innings pitched.
The Padres are 16–27 on the season and sit in last place in the National League West.
The Padres are beating the Rockies 4-0 in San Diego.
You can follow the game here.