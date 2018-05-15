Jordan Lyles' perfect game has been broken up by in the eighth inning by Trevor Story.

Story hit a one-out single to end Lyles' perfect no-hitter.

Lyles had thrown nine strikeouts and 72 total pitches through seven innings of work.

Heading into Tuesday's game, Lyles had pitched in 14 games this season and started one with a 3.28 ERA. He gave up 19 hits, 9 home runs and 8 walks in 24.2 innings pitched.

The Padres are 16–27 on the season and sit in last place in the National League West.

The Padres are beating the Rockies 4-0 in San Diego.

