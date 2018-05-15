Contreras and his teammates were upset with the MLB.
Just a few days after teammate Ben Zobrist complained about the MLB's uniform policy, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was reportedly told by the league that he is prohibited from wearing his Venezuela arm sleeve, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
Contreras received a letter from the league office about the sleeve that depicted the flag of his home country.
Ben Zobrist faced similar issues and was banned from wearing all-black cleats. Although Contreras has yet to comment about the situation, Zobrist was clearly upset, posting an Instagram post directed towards MLB, calling for some leniency.
Dear @mlb, I still like you but this is rediculous. For the last two years, I have worn black spikes exclusively at Wrigley Field for Day games to pay homage to the history of our great game, and now I am being told I will be fined and disciplined if I continue to wear them. When I was a kid, I was inspired by highlights of the greats such as Ernie Banks and Stan Musial in the 1950s-60s and was captured by the old uniforms and all black cleats with flaps. @newbalancebaseball made a kid’s dream come true by making some all black spikes with the special tongue as well as the “Benny the Jet” @pf_flyers cleats. I am curious as to why @mlb is spending time and money enforcing this now when they haven’t done it previously in the last year and beyond. I have heard nothing but compliments from fans that enjoy the “old school” look. Maybe there is some kid out there that will be inspired to look more into the history of the game by the “flexibility” that I prefer in the color of my shoes. Sincerely, Ben Zobrist
"I just heard nothing but positive stuff from fans and players," Zobrist said. "I think that's the direction the game needs to go — more freedom with expression in certain ways like that which are small compared to arm sleeves and other things."
The Cubs have supported their teammates.
"There's definitely something going on," reliever Steve Cishek said. "Last year, when we had all the nicknames and stuff like that [during Player's Weekend], guys wore whatever they wanted on their shoes and it turned out awesome. MLB gave us full reign to wear whatever we wanted, so they didn't really put any restrictions on us.
The league office has yet to comment on the players' frustration.