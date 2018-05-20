WATCH: Braves Score Six Runs in Bottom of the Ninth to Beat Marlins

What a comeback by the NL East leaders.

By Nihal Kolur
May 20, 2018

If baseball teaches us anything, it's that the game is never over until the final out is recorded. 

The Miami Marlins found that out the hard way on Sunday, as the opposing Atlanta Braves rallied for six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to turn a 9-4 deficit into a 10-9 win.

Ryan Flaherty started the rally with a walk (the first of three in the inning). The Braves then used five singles, a Marlins error and a sacrifice fly to get the win. Dansby Swanson hit a two-out, two-run single to drive in the winning runs at home.

“There’s not many words I can say,” said first baseman Freddie Freeman. “That was probably one of the most exciting games I’ve every played in or been a part of and watched. What these guys have been doing, just grinding at-bats no matter what the score is, that was pretty incredible to watch.”

The win gave Atlanta their 28th win of the season as they now lead the NL East by 1.5 games over the Phillies. On the season, the Braves are 28-17 and have been one of the pleasant surprises of the season.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)