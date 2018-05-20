WATCH: Braves Score Six Runs in Bottom of the Ninth to Beat Marlins

If baseball teaches us anything, it's that the game is never over until the final out is recorded.

The Miami Marlins found that out the hard way on Sunday, as the opposing Atlanta Braves rallied for six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to turn a 9-4 deficit into a 10-9 win.

Ryan Flaherty started the rally with a walk (the first of three in the inning). The Braves then used five singles, a Marlins error and a sacrifice fly to get the win. Dansby Swanson hit a two-out, two-run single to drive in the winning runs at home.

6 runs in the bottom of the 9th to win it. THAT is a nice comeback!#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/0dPIJFYb4r — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 20, 2018

“There’s not many words I can say,” said first baseman Freddie Freeman. “That was probably one of the most exciting games I’ve every played in or been a part of and watched. What these guys have been doing, just grinding at-bats no matter what the score is, that was pretty incredible to watch.”

The win gave Atlanta their 28th win of the season as they now lead the NL East by 1.5 games over the Phillies. On the season, the Braves are 28-17 and have been one of the pleasant surprises of the season.