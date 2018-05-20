WATCH: Cardinals' Jordan Hicks Throws Two 105 MPH Sinkers, Five Fastest Pitches of 2018

Talk about some serious gas.

By Nihal Kolur
May 20, 2018

St. Louis Cardinals rookie right-hander Jordan Hicks broke a couple records on Sunday against the Phillies.

Hicks hit 105 mph on two pitches to Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera, becoming just the first pitcher to reach that mark twice in the same game since pitch-speed data has been kept.

Hicks also threw the five fastest pitches of 2018 in his appearance, throwing sinkers clocked at 104, 105, 104, 105 and 103.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is the only other pitcher to throw a recorded 105 mph pitch.

Hicks threw 1.1 scoreless innings to close out the Cardinals 5-1 victory, including 13 pitches over 100 mph.

The 21-year-old out of Houston, Texas, made his major league debut on March 29 and was drafted in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft. On the season, he is 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA and nine strikeouts.

