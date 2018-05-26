Aaron Nola's No-Hitter Broken Up in Seventh Inning

Phillies starter Aaron Nola's no-hitter was broken up in the seventh inning against the Blue Jays.

Toronto shortstop Russell Martin hit an RBI single off of Nola to tie the score 1-1.

In 6 2/3 innings, Nola gave up one run and three walks and tossed 10 strikeouts.

The Phillies took a 1-0 lead over the Blue Jays in the fifth inning after Maikel Franco hit a solo shot to leftfield off of Jaime Garcia.

You can follow the game here.