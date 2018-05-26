Aaron Nola's No-Hitter Broken Up in Seventh Inning

Russell Martin broke up Nola's no-hitter with an RBI single in the seventh.

By Jenna West
May 26, 2018

Phillies starter Aaron Nola's no-hitter was broken up in the seventh inning against the Blue Jays.

Toronto shortstop Russell Martin hit an RBI single off of Nola to tie the score 1-1.

In 6 2/3 innings, Nola gave up one run and three walks and tossed 10 strikeouts.

The Phillies took a 1-0 lead over the Blue Jays in the fifth inning after Maikel Franco hit a solo shot to leftfield off of Jaime Garcia.

You can follow the game here.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)