Atlanta Braves rookie right fielder Ronald Acuña, Jr. left Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox with an apparent leg injury.

Acuña was injured in the top of the seventh inning when he was running toward first base. He walked off the field under his own power with trainers beside him.

Preston Tucker took over for Acuña as the base runner on first and the Braves leading 6–1.

This did NOT look good for Ronald Acuna. pic.twitter.com/Js0RWqVDAr — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 27, 2018

Acuña had a hit and two strikeouts before leaving the game.

The 20–year–old is hitting .265 with five home runs and 13 RBI in 28 games this season.