Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo a controversial moment during Monday afternoon's game at PNC Park.

With Chicago up 3-0 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the bases loaded, Chris Gimenez grounded a ball to shortstop Sean Rodriguez, who then threw home to get the force play on Rizzo.

Although the Pirates did get one out, Rizzo reached out his leg on his slide into home and clipped Pittsburgh catcher Elias Diaz while he was throwing to first. The throw sailed into right field, two runs scored and Diaz was clearly shaken up after the play.

Check it out.

Rizzo snuck his left leg out a little bit on the slide and appeared to hit him with his cleat.

The Pirates challenged the play, but lost and manager Clint Hurdle was ejected from the ball game.

Intentional or not, expect Rizzo to possibly receive some retaliation from the Pirates tomorrow.