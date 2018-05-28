Watch: Jackie Bradley Jr. Makes Ridiculous Catch To Rob Blue Jays

How in the world did he make this catch?

By Nihal Kolur
May 28, 2018

Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. channeled his inner Willie Mays and made one of the catches of the season on Sunday against the Blue Jays, racing back to the deepest part of Fenway Park to make an incredible over-the-shoulder grab.

Check it out.

In the top of the sixth inning with the Red Sox leading 7-3, Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales hit a shot to straight-away center field. It didn't appear that Bradley would be able to reach the ball, as he turned his back and went into a full sprint.

But Bradley somehow located the ball and threw his glove out, coming down with an incredible catch and a big hug from teammate Brock Holt.

Take a bow, Jackie.

