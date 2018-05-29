Mets Injury Woes Continue; Syndergaard Placed on DL With Finger Strain

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard placed on DL with finger injury

By Scooby Axson
May 29, 2018

The New York Mets placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained ligament in his right index finger, the team announced.

The move is retroactive to May 26.

The team said that Syndergaard was examined at The Hospital for Special Surgery for soreness in his right index finger and that an MRI confirmed the injury.

Syndergaard is 4–1 with a 3.06 ERA and 76 strikeouts this season.

Syndergaard's injury adds to the injury woes the Mets have. Just this week, New York placed reliever AJ Ramos and infielder Wilmer Flores on the DL.

Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes and third baseman Todd Frazier are already on the shelf. Cespedes is nursing a strained right hip flexor. Frazier hit the disabled list with a strained hamstring. Catcher Travis d'Arnaud and pitcher Rafael Montero are done for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

New York (26–25) is in fourth place in the NL East, four games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

