The Mariners might have beat the Rays 4–3 in a walk-off win, but Dee Gordon wasn't finished after the 13 innings.

Instead after the four hour-plus game, the second baseman decided to take some early morning batting practice — at 12:25 a.m. at an empty Safeco Field.

It’s 12:25 am and Dee Gordon is hitting off a tee on the field pic.twitter.com/SQlb6WYVSL — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 2, 2018

But he didn't just hit the balls and leave them. He then went out to the outfield to pick them up.

Dee Gordon is now picking up all the balls he hit, dragging the cart with him and avoiding the sprinklers. Respect. pic.twitter.com/p2fkFIQocl — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 2, 2018

The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish reported Gordon had been hitting in the cage before he went out to home plate.

Gordon went 0–for–6 during the game, so it makes sense he wanted to get a handle on what went wrong.

Seattle take on Tampa Bay again Saturday night.