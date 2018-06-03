Cardinals' Michael Wacha Loses No-Hit Bid In Ninth Inning vs. Pirates

Michael Wacha loses no-hit bid in the ninth inning

By Scooby Axson
June 03, 2018

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha lost a no-hitter with no outs in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The no-hitter was broken up by a clean single by Pirates pinch-hitter Colin Moran.

Wacha was attempting to become the first Cardinals pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Bud Smith did it against the San Diego Padres in 2001.

Wacha threw a season-high 111 pitches including 74 for strikes. He struck out eight and walked two leaving with a 5–0 lead.

It is the second time in Wacha's career that he lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning. Wacha lost a no-hitter in 2013 against the Washington Nationals, going 8 2/3 innings before Ryan Zimmerman beat out an infield single that tipped off Wacha's glove.

St. Louis got all the runs it needed on a grand slam by Marcell Ozuna in the first inning and added insurance in the ninth on an RBI single by shortstop Yairo Munoz.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)