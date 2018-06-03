The Twins' Eddie Rosario hit his third homer against the Indians to lift Minessota to a 7-5 walk-off win.

It was the ninth time a Twin hit three homers in a game, and it was Rosario's second time to accomplish the feat.

The leftfielder hit homers in the first and seventh, before hitting the two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning for the win.

Here's each swing.

And here's what Rosario had to say after the game.

.@Twins' Eddie Rosario hit THREE home runs today, including a walk-off homer with his family in the stands: "I feel amazing right now" pic.twitter.com/UmTAzxual6 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 3, 2018

The Twins took three of their four games against the first-place Indians, and the team next faces the White Sox.