It was the ninth time a Twin hit three homers in a game, and it was Rosario's second time to accomplish the feat.
The Twins' Eddie Rosario hit his third homer against the Indians to lift Minessota to a 7-5 walk-off win.
The leftfielder hit homers in the first and seventh, before hitting the two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning for the win.
Here's each swing.
And here's what Rosario had to say after the game.
The Twins took three of their four games against the first-place Indians, and the team next faces the White Sox.