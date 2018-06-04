The "Lovable Losers" haven't been doing much losing lately, making the postseason in each of the last three seasons, including breaking a 108-year championship drought by winning the World Series in 2016.

Chicago has its full compliment of picks in this year's MLB draft, including a pair of compensation picks, one as a result of losing a qualifying free agent.

Last year, the Cubs picked left-hander Brendon Little and righty Alex Lange in the first round.

Little is playing for the Class A South Bend Cubs and Lange is curently with the team's Class A advanced affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Here's the full list of picks the Chicago Cubs hold in the 2018 MLB draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 24 (No. 24 overall)

Round 2, Pick 62

Pick 77 (Compensation for Wade Davis, who signed with the Rockies. Colorado forfeited its second-round pick.)

Pick 78 (Compensation for Jake Arrieta, who signed with the Phillies. Philadelphia forfeited its third-round pick.)

Round 3, Pick 98