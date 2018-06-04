Chicago Cubs MLB Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results

How will the Cubs use their picks in the 2018 MLB draft? Here is every pick here.

By Scooby Axson
June 04, 2018

The "Lovable Losers" haven't been doing much losing lately, making the postseason in each of the last three seasons, including breaking a 108-year championship drought by winning the World Series in 2016.

Chicago has its full compliment of picks in this year's MLB draft, including a pair of compensation picks, one as a result of losing a qualifying free agent.

Last year, the Cubs picked left-hander Brendon Little and righty Alex Lange in the first round.

Little is playing for the Class A South Bend Cubs and Lange is curently with the team's Class A advanced affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Here's the full list of picks the Chicago Cubs hold in the 2018 MLB draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 24 (No. 24 overall)

Round 2, Pick 62

Pick 77 (Compensation for Wade Davis, who signed with the Rockies. Colorado forfeited its second-round pick.)

Pick 78 (Compensation for Jake Arrieta, who signed with the Phillies. Philadelphia forfeited its third-round pick.)

Round 3, Pick 98

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)