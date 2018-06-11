The New York Mets have announced the release of first baseman Adrian Gonzalez after the team defeated the cross-town rival Yankees on Sunday.

After tonight’s game we have given Adrián González his unconditional release. On Tuesday, we will designate catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment, will recall Dominic Smith from Las Vegas and will select the contract of Ty Kelly from Las Vegas. #Mets — New York Mets (@Mets) June 11, 2018

Gonzalez signed with the Mets this past offseason but hit just .241 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 54 games this season.

The former star played in just 71 games last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gonzalez has particularly been struggling as of late, going 3-for-27 with six strikeouts and 12 groundouts on the homestand. He also hit just one home run in May.

The 36-year-old is a five-time All-Star for the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers. He has also won four Gold Glove Awards.