New York Mets Release First Baseman Adrian Gonzalez

Gonzalez signed with New York this offseason.

By Nihal Kolur
June 11, 2018

The New York Mets have announced the release of first baseman Adrian Gonzalez after the team defeated the cross-town rival Yankees on Sunday. 

Gonzalez signed with the Mets this past offseason but hit just .241 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 54 games this season. 

The former star played in just 71 games last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gonzalez has particularly been struggling as of late, going 3-for-27 with six strikeouts and 12 groundouts on the homestand. He also hit just one home run in May.

The 36-year-old is a five-time All-Star for the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers. He has also won four Gold Glove Awards.

