After undergoing season-ending surgery, Cardinals righthanded pitcher Alex Reyes revealed his daughter Aleyka is battling cancer.

"I felt like, if my daughter fought for her life, I can fight for my career," he said when revealing the news. "That's pretty much what's been in my head."

Reyes had recently returned from Tommy John surgery when he underwent the operation last week to repair a tendon attached to the strained latissimus dorsi muscle in the upper right side of his back.

"If my daughter can fight for her life, I can fight for my career."



According to MLB.com, Reyes said Aleyka was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was 5 months old. The rare cancer, which forms in certain nerves cells of infants, was found in her heart.

Aleyka will turn two next month, and Reyes said her tumors are getting smaller.

"It's been a long road for the both of us," Reyes said, according to MLB.com. "I've been handed a tough deck of cards. I'm fighting."