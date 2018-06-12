Which Teams Advanced to Omaha for the College World Series?

Find out which teams made it to Omaha.

By Jenna West
June 12, 2018

The College World Series field is set and the eight teams will start playing in Omaha on Saturday, June 16.

The excitement kicks off on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT when Oregon State will face North Carolina. Later that night at 7 p.m. CT, Washington and Mississippi State will play. This is Washington's first College World Series appearance in program history.

Games will continue on Sunday as Arkansas plays Texas at 1 p.m. CT and Texas Tech faces Florida at 6 p.m. CT Florida was the last team to join the field in Omaha after a dramatic walk-off home run in the 11th inning against Auburn on Monday night.

Here's the complete list of teams in the College World Series:

Oregon State

North Carolina

Washington

Mississippi State

Arkansas

Texas

Texas Tech

Florida

