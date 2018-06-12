The College World Series field is set and the eight teams will start playing in Omaha on Saturday, June 16.

The excitement kicks off on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT when Oregon State will face North Carolina. Later that night at 7 p.m. CT, Washington and Mississippi State will play. This is Washington's first College World Series appearance in program history.

Games will continue on Sunday as Arkansas plays Texas at 1 p.m. CT and Texas Tech faces Florida at 6 p.m. CT Florida was the last team to join the field in Omaha after a dramatic walk-off home run in the 11th inning against Auburn on Monday night.

Here's the complete list of teams in the College World Series:

Oregon State

North Carolina

Washington

Mississippi State

Arkansas

Texas

Texas Tech

Florida