Find out which teams made it to Omaha.
The College World Series field is set and the eight teams will start playing in Omaha on Saturday, June 16.
The excitement kicks off on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT when Oregon State will face North Carolina. Later that night at 7 p.m. CT, Washington and Mississippi State will play. This is Washington's first College World Series appearance in program history.
Games will continue on Sunday as Arkansas plays Texas at 1 p.m. CT and Texas Tech faces Florida at 6 p.m. CT Florida was the last team to join the field in Omaha after a dramatic walk-off home run in the 11th inning against Auburn on Monday night.
Here's the complete list of teams in the College World Series:
Oregon State
North Carolina
Washington
Mississippi State
Arkansas
Texas
Texas Tech
Florida