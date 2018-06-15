Marlins Man Defrauded of Almost $1.5 Million by Bookeeper

A rough situation for the Marlins Man.

By Nihal Kolur
June 15, 2018

Laurence Leavy, otherwise known as the Marlins Man, was defrauded of almost $1.5 million by his bookkeeper, Maria Alonso. 

According to the New York Daily News, Alonso created false vendor invoices and used Leavy's law firm's computer system to create checks to pay the invoices.

The 59-year-old bookie would deposit the converted checks into her own Wells Fargo account. Leavy said she used the Wells Fargo branch in the building where his law firm operates.

Alonso issued over 1,000 fake checks that amounted to over $1 million, according to a plea agreement. She pleaded guilty to bank fraud this week and was sentenced to repay what she stole as well as serve four years in prison. 

Leavy, who practices workers compensation law, has worked with Alonso for 17 years before discovering the fraud in 2016. 

“As we dug more and more and more, it was staggering to me,” Leavy said. “I felt professionally raped.”

Alonso’s attorney, Miguel Del Aguila, said Thursday that “she’s extremely repentant for what she did.” He declined to comment further.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)