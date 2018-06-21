David Ortiz, Torii Hunter to Manage in All-Star Futures Game in Washington D.C.

David Ortiz and Torii Hunter will manage the All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on July 15. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 21, 2018

David Ortiz and Torii Hunter will manage the All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on July 15. 

Ortiz will lead the world squad while Hunter will head the U.S. team in the contest that features the top minor league prospects, the league announced Thursday.

Ortiz, a 10-time All-Star, played 20 seasons in the league, spending most of his career with Boston.

Hunter, a five-time All-Star, won nine consecutive Golden Glove awards and was a two-time Silver Slugger winner. He played for the Twins, Angels and Tigers. 

The 89th All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 17.

