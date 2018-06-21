Giants’ Strickland Apologizes After Temper Lands Him on DL

Hunter Strickland is expected to be out six to eight weeks after breaking the pinkie on his pitching hand from punching a door in frustration Monday. 

By Associated Press
June 21, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants closer Hunter Strickland apologized to his team, fans, and said he’d consider anger management counseling three days after injuring his hand punching a door in frustration after a blown save against Miami.

Strickland is expected to be out six to eight weeks after breaking the pinkie on his pitching hand Monday. Sam Dyson and Tony Watson will be called upon for closing duties.

Strickland has had several outbursts on a national stage.

The 29-year-old right hander jawed with Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez during Game 2 of the World Series.

Last season he threw at Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper three years after he homered off Strickland in the 2014 NLDS.

“I think that obviously my anger in these moments have gotten the best of me and caused stupid decisions, so I don’t think I should be this angry person,” Strickland said. “I think focused is the better word. We do have to be focused and locked in, focused on getting those outs.”

Strickland said he planned to address teammates later in the day.

“I’m responsible,” Strickland said. “I’m not here to blame anybody on anything and I think that’s the way it should be.”

Strickland had surgery Tuesday, in which two pins were put in his injured finger. He’ll have more X-rays two weeks, when he hopes to have the pins taken out.

“That’s out of my control,” Strickland said. “I’ll just do what I can, work hard and let the doctors decide the rest.”

