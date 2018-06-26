Mets GM Sandy Alderson Taking Leave Of Absence After Cancer Relapse

Sandy Alderson may not be back in his GM role, when he returns.

By Chris Chavez
June 26, 2018

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will take a leave of absence from the team to address personal health issues, the team announced. John Ricco, J.P. Ricciardi and Omar Minaya will fill in for his role.

Alderson says that he will undergo surgery later this year but the prognosis is good as he recovers from a relapse of cancer. Alderson announced that he was diagnosed with cancer and would undergo chemotherapy in December 2015. He underwent surgery in May 2016 which was deemed as "fantastically successful." 

"I feel badly that we've had the season that we've had to date," Alderson told reporters, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "I feel personally responsible for the results we've had."

Alderson was asked whether he would come back to his same role as general manager upon his return and said, "I'm not sure coming back is warranted."

The Mets are 31–45 on the season.

