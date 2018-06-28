Astros SS Carlos Correa Heading to Disabled List With Stiff Back

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is heading to the 10-day disabled list because of a stiff back.

By Associated Press
June 28, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is heading to the 10-day disabled list because of a stiff back.

Correa sat out games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and wasn’t in the lineup Thursday night at Tampa Bay. The Astros say he’ll be put on the DL on Friday.

“He feels better, but we just need to do the right thing and get him completely symptom-free and not sore,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s not going to be available, so we’ll move forward and hopefully this is just 10 days and he’ll be activated by next weekend.”

Hinch said by putting Correa on the disabled list Friday, retroactive for three days, there is a possibility the 23-year-old star can be activated July 5 for a weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

Correa is hitting .268 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 73 games and recently had a streak of 70 errorless games.

The Astros will make a corresponding move to fill their 25-man roster on Friday.

Marwin Gonzalez was in Houston’s lineup at shortstop Thursday night.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)