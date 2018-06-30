Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez left Saturday's game against the Nationals after taking a line drive off of his right arm.

In the bottom of the second inning, Velasquez was drilled in the right arm by a 96 mph line drive hit by Adam Eaton. The ball bounced off of Velasquez's arm and rolled away from the mound towards third base. Velasquez picked the ball up and made an incredible left-handed throw to first base for the out.

Velasquez then fell to the ground and was clearly in pain. He left the game with a bruised right forearm, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

.@vjvelasquezrhp got struck with a line drive on his right arm, so he made the play with his left.



He would leave the game, but not before getting the out. pic.twitter.com/V3xR4M7ult — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2018

The Nationals were up 1-0 when Velasquez exited the game.