MLB Trade Rumors: Orioles Accelerating Trade Talks For Manny Machado

Which contending teams will shake up their roster in July?

By Scooby Axson
July 05, 2018

For the next three weeks, teams that are out of contention for playoff spots will be looking toward the future.

Many of them will listen to offers from contending teams in the months ahead of a deep playoff runs, and solidify their spot in the standings before the non-waiver Trade deadline on July 31.

Among the names that have been mentioned in trade rumors include Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado. The Orioles are making it very easy for teams to inquire about Machado as they have baseball's worst record.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league

• The Orioles are accelerating trade talks for Machado trying to get a good return for the three–time All–Star. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Yankees are exploring boosting their starting pitching, Reds starter Matt Harvey isn’t a big target for the team, (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Scouts from a number of teams were in attendance for Mets pitcher Zach Wheeler's start on Tuesday. Asdrubal Cabrera, Devin Mesoraco, and Wilmer Flores are also candidates to be traded. (Anthony DiComo, MLB.com)

• Reps from the Cubs, Phillies, Red Sox and Braves were on hand Monday to watch the start of Tampa Bay Rays starter Nathan Eovaldi. (Bill Chastain, MLB.com)

• Rockie outfielder Carlos Gonzalez could be on the move as he is approaching his 10-and-5 rights, allowing him to veto any trade after July 19. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

