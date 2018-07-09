MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Brewers Showing Interest in Manny Machado

Which contending teams will shake up their roster and make a deal before the trade deadline?

By Scooby Axson
July 09, 2018

Over the next three weeks, teams that are out of contention for playoff spots will be looking toward the future.

Many of them will listen to offers from contending teams in the months ahead of a deep playoff runs, and solidify their spot in the standings before the non-waiver Trade deadline on July 31.

Among the names that have been mentioned in trade rumors include Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado. The Orioles have baseball's worst record and could be looking to be sellers during the trade period.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• Seven teams have reportedly made official offers for Machado, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwakee Brewers the frontrunners. The Cleveland Indians are also “in the mix" for the All-Star. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Chicago Cubs may have interest in Toronto Blue Jays lefty J.A. Happ. (CBC Sports

• The Texas Rangers acquired right-handed pitchers Cory Gearrin and Jason Bahr and outfielder Austin Jackson from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named later or cash considerations. (Team announcement)

The Yankees are among teams with interest in closer Zach Britton. The Cuba and Indians could also make a play for Britton. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

