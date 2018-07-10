Over the next three weeks, teams that are out of contention for playoff spots will be looking toward the future.

Many of them will listen to offers from contending teams in the months ahead of a deep playoff runs, and solidify their spot in the standings before the non-waiver Trade deadline on July 31.

Among the names that have been mentioned in trade rumors include Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado. The Orioles have baseball's worst record and could be looking to be sellers during the trade period.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Dodgers are looking to bolster their infield and could be looking at other candidates besides Machado. Scooter Gennett of the Reds the Twins’ Brian Dozier, and the Mets’ Asdrubal Cabrera are possibilities. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports)

• The Dodgers are also looking at Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison. (Mike Berardino, St. Paul Pioneer-Press)

• THe New York Yankees are showing interest in Machado, but it's not clear if the Orioles would trade him within the division. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Brett Phillips could be included in a potential trade package for Machado. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• White Sox All-Star slugger Jose Abreu has been looked at by the Houston Astros. (Richard Justice, MLB.com)