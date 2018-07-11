Jean Segura and Jesus Aguilar are going to the Midsummer Classic.

The Mariners shortstop and Brewers first baseman were selected for the last roster spots on the National League and American League All-Star teams in the Final Vote.

Segura currently has 116 hits this season, tied for the second-most in MLB. This is his second All-Star Game selection.

Aguilar received 20.2 million votes, which is the second-highest amount in Final Vote history, according to ESPN. The Dodgers' Justin Turner had 20.8 million votes in 2017. Aguilar's trip to Washington, D.C. will mark his first All-Star Game selection.

The first baseman is tied with the Rockies' Nolan Arenado for the most home runs in the NL with 23.

The All-Star Game is on Tuesday, July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.