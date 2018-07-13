The trading deadline is less than three weeks away, and many teams that are out of contention for playoff spots will be looking toward the future in terms of getting a good look at prospects in their farm systems.

Those prospects could be used as bait for any blockbuster deal that goes down.

Many of those teams will listen to offers from contenders in the months ahead of a deep playoff runs, and solidify their spot in the standings before the non-waiver Trade deadline on July 31.

Among the names that have been mentioned in trade rumors include Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado. The Orioles have baseball's worst record and could be looking to be sellers during the trade period.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees have separated themselves in the Manny Machado sweepstakes. Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Detroit Tigers are listening to offers on starter Michael Fulmer and outfielder Nick Castellanos. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Astros and Rays have been in contact on a possible trade for catcher Wilson Ramos. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Zach Britton has been on the radar of the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as the Yankees (Jim Salisbury, NBC Sports Philadelphia) (Jon Heyman, FanCred Sports)

• The Yankees have recently inquired about Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler (Marc Carig, The Athletic)