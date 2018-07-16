MLB Trade Rumors: Orioles Narrow Trade Partners For Manny Machado

Which contending teams will shake up their roster and make a deal before the trade deadline?

By Scooby Axson
July 16, 2018

The All-Star break is here, and the trade market is heating up.

The race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline is two weeks away and teams in the market to pick up a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

It was a big week for rumors, and there was no one more talked about than Orioles shortstop Manny Machado. Baltimore has baseball's second–worst record and could be looking to be sellers during the trade period.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Phillies, Brewers, Dodgers are waiting on a call to possibly trade for Machado, as the Orioles have narrowed their focus on potential trade partners. (Buster Olney, ESPN.com)

• The Nationals were believed to have moved on from Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Jon Heyman, FanCred Sports)

• The Cubs are one of eight contending teams discussing Orioles reliever Zach Britton. Chicago is also interested in Padres closer Brad Hand. (Bruce Levine, 670 The Score)

• The Phillies and Giants have shown interest in Mets closer Jeurys Familia. (Buster Olney, ESPN.com)

• The Minnesota Twins are open to dealing pitchers Kyle Gibson and Jake Odorizzi, (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The St. Louis Cardinals could be sellers if the team continues to struggle amid firing manager Mike Matheny. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• Scooter Gennett says he wants to remain with the Cincinnati Reds. The two sides have not discussed a contract extension. (Ken Rosenthal, FOX Sports)

