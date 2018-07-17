The All-Star break is here, and the trade market is heating up.

The race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline is two weeks away and teams in the market to pick up a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

It was a big week for rumors, and there was no one more talked about than Orioles shortstop Manny Machado. Baltimore has baseball's second–worst record and could be looking to be sellers during the trade period.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Dodgers appear to be the leading contender for Machado and barring any setbacks the deal should be done soon. (Jon Heyman, FanCred Sports)

• The Philadelphia Phillies the most likely destination for Machado, with the team possibly including pitching prospect Adonis Medina in the offer. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Dodgers and Bbrewers are also still involved in the Machado talks as a deal is expected to be completed by the time baseball resumes regular season action. (Roch Kubatko, MASN)

• The Phillies are also weighing pursuit of Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ. (Jim Salisbury, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• The Red Sox and Braves are in interested in Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)