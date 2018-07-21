Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes Too Sore to Start, May Need Surgery

Yoenis Cespedes is out of the New York Mets’ starting lineup, one day after he returned from the disabled list.

By Associated Press
July 21, 2018

NEW YORK — Yoenis Cespedes is out of the New York Mets’ starting lineup, one day after he returned from the disabled list and said he may need surgery on both heels that would sideline him for eight to 10 months.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Friday that Cespedes would be a designated hitter in the first two games of the Subway Series against the Yankees, then possibly play the outfield in Sunday’s series final.

Cespedes homered Friday in the Mets’ 7-5 win, his first game since May 13.

Callaway says Cespedes “came in pretty sore today” and adds “that’s concerning.”

Cespedes says he has calcification on both heels, and he plans to get another medical opinion.

