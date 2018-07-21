Watch: Mookie Betts Robs Tigers' Leonys Martin of a Home Run

Betts denies Martin of a home run with a leaping catch at the wall.

By Jenna West
July 21, 2018

Mookie Betts might be known for hitting home runs, but he can rob them too.

Betts had an insane catch in right field at Comerica Park to stop Tigers center fielder Leonys Martin's ball from leaving the park on Saturday night.

Detroit was up 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning when Martin stepped up to the plate to face Boston's starter Brian Johnson. Martin sent Johnson's 86 mph fastball flying high to right field.

Betts was stationed close to center field and ran towards the wall in deep right field. The outfielder stopped on the warning track to locate the ball before leaping up to make the catch at the top of the wall.

Betts is having a stellar season, hitting .354 with 23 home runs and 51 RBI. The two-time Gold Glove winner is in the race for the AL MVP this year. 

