The MLB trade deadline is a little more than a week away as the second half of the season gets underway.

The race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is on, and teams in the contention looking to pick up a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

The biggest name of the summer trade market is gone after All–Star shortstop Manny Machado was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Orioles. But while that deal is complete, others are expected in the week ahead.

The Mets made a splash on Saturday by trading Jeurys Familia to the Oakland Athletics for two minor leaguers and international bonus pool money.

Speculation still surrounds the Mets, as they could possibly trade Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard before the deadline.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• Multiple teams are scouting Yankees starter Sonny Gray. (Nick Cafardo, Boston Globe)

• The Mets placed Syndergaard on the 10–day disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease. Syndergaard is eligible to come of the DL on July 31, the same day as the trade deadline.

• Although Syndergaard and Jacob DeGrom have been rumored in trades, Zack Wheeler remains the most likely Mets starter to be dealt before the deadline. (Jon Heyman, FanCred Sports)

• The Orioles have receiving inquiries on pitchers Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman as well as second baseman Jonathan Schoop. (Roch Kubatko, MASNsports.com)

• Amid trade speculation, Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels will start against the Oakland Athletics on Monday. (T.R. Sullivan, MLB.com)

• Asdrubal Cabrera could be the next Mets player to be traded. The Brewers, Indians, and Phillies have shown interest in the second baseman. (Buster Olney, ESPN.com)

• The Kansas City Royals are asking for three top–end prospects for second baseman Whit Merrifield. (Robert Murray, The Athletic)

• As many as eight teams are currently interested in Orioles reliever Zach Britton. The Astros appear to be "all in" on Britton. (Jim Bowden, MLB Network)

• The Athletics are seeking an upgrade in starting pitching and are interested in Detroit Tigers right-hander Mike Fiers. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)