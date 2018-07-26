The MLB trade deadline is less than one week away, as the action in the second half of the season continues to heat up.

The race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is on, and teams looking to acquire a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

The Orioles have been the most active so far, trading All–Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Dodgers and sending closer Zach Britton to the Yankees for three pitching prospects.

Teams are placing a premium on starting pitching, knowing that a dominant rotation can lead to postseason success.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Yankees might have interest in trading for Rangers starters Cole Hamels. (TR Sullivan, MLB.com)

• Nationals GM Mike RIzzo said something "extreme" would have to happen for team to consider moving Bryce Harper. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Blue Jays are getting close to moving southpaw J.A. Happ. Sources say the Yankees are "heavy in the mix" for Happ, while the Brewers are also potentially "still in play" to acquire the pitcher. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Blue Jays are also close to trading Seung-Hwan Oh to the Colorado Rockies. Toronto will get minor league first basemen Chad Spanberger and Sean Bouchard. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• Zach Wheeler is drawing "heavy interest" on the trade market. (Andy Martino, SNY)

• The Phillies, Indians are among most serious suitors for Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)