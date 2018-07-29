Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. has a habit at making outstanding catches, but the one he made against Minnesota Twins might be his best one yet.

In the top of the third inning, Twins catcher Bobby Wilson blasted a shot into left center off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi looked like it was going for extra bases.

Routine at this point. pic.twitter.com/9QVP9YnBp9 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 29, 2018

Near the warning track, Bradley lunged out and made the catch before tumbling into the Green Monster.

According to Statcast, Bradley had a 42% chance of getting to the ball to make the catch and ran 78 feet to catch it.