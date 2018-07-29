Sean Newcomb Apologizes for Past Racist, Homophobic Tweets

Getty Images

Racist and homophobic tweets emerged while Newcomb was close to pitching a no-hitter on Sunday.

By Scooby Axson
July 29, 2018

For the second time in as many weeks, a Major League pitcher's social media posts have been exposed as being racist and homophobic.

This time, it was Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb's Twitter post from several years ago that were exposed just minutes after he had a no-hitter broken up against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Warning: The following tweets contain sensitive language

The tweets appear to be from several years ago and Newcomb repeatedly uses homophobic language in the post. He has since deleted the tweets.

Newcomb was quick to apologize on Sunday, meeting with the media to issue a statement.

He also said that he wasn't worried the tweets would affect his perception around the Braves clubouse.

Last week, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader apologized for offensive tweets he made in high school. The tweets were exposed while Hader was pitching in the All–Star Game. Major League Baseball said that Hader will participate in sensitivity training, diversity and inclusion initiatives

"It was something that happened when I was 17 years old, and as a child, I was immature and obviously I did some things that were inexcusable," Hader has said. "That doesn't reflect on who I am as a person today."

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)