Sean Newcomb Apologizes for Past Racist, Homophobic Tweets

For the second time in as many weeks, a Major League pitcher's social media posts have been exposed as being racist and homophobic.

This time, it was Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb's Twitter post from several years ago that were exposed just minutes after he had a no-hitter broken up against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Warning: The following tweets contain sensitive language

sean my guy, how did you watch what happened to hader and not take care of this you enormous moron. pic.twitter.com/esw0ub6k8O — contact play supporter (@travis_mke) July 29, 2018

uhhhhhhhhhhhhh hey @SeanNewk, you really like that word, huh? pic.twitter.com/swd0EGG2M7 — Kelly Wallace (@kellyawallace) July 29, 2018

The tweets appear to be from several years ago and Newcomb repeatedly uses homophobic language in the post. He has since deleted the tweets.

Newcomb was quick to apologize on Sunday, meeting with the media to issue a statement.

Sean Newcomb said he saw the tweets resurfaced when he was on his phone after today’s game and he wanted to get ahead of it and apologize, so he asked the #Braves if he could meet with media now to issue statement. — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) July 29, 2018

“This is something that obviously can’t be happening. I feel bad about it. I don’t mean to offend anybody. I definitely regret it.” - Sean Newcomb — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) July 29, 2018

“I felt that it would be good to address it right away and just let people know that I meant nothing by it. I didn’t mean to offend anybody and I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again. I’ll be smarter.” - #Braves Sean Newcomb @FOXSportsBraves — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) July 29, 2018

He also said that he wasn't worried the tweets would affect his perception around the Braves clubouse.

When asked if he was worried about how stuff like this would play in the clubhouse, “I think that people who know me know that’s not the kind of person I am.” - #Braves Sean Newcomb @FOXSportsBraves — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) July 29, 2018

Last week, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader apologized for offensive tweets he made in high school. The tweets were exposed while Hader was pitching in the All–Star Game. Major League Baseball said that Hader will participate in sensitivity training, diversity and inclusion initiatives

"It was something that happened when I was 17 years old, and as a child, I was immature and obviously I did some things that were inexcusable," Hader has said. "That doesn't reflect on who I am as a person today."